Paul Jones on the drum gear that powers drum 'n' bass maestros Sigma

The demands on today’s live session drummers are increasing at a rapid rate.

Today, more than ever, drummers need to be electro whizz kids as well as human metronomes. Just take the gig with drum ‘n’ bass duo Sigma, a job which requires an encyclopedic knowledge of all things hybrid.

Brit drummer Paul Jones is the man at that particular kit, and when we spoke to him we got straight to the heart of how Paul juggles the acoustic and electronic demands of the gig.

“All the drums [on the Sigma live gig] are played live,” he said. “The stuff on track is mainly 32nd-note and 16th-note kick builds and sometimes filtered loops as well. When the song’s in full flow and we’re playing choruses, that’s me playing the whole time.

“If you’re not playing people know because they can hear it. Not just the visuals, the actual sound. Even just adding a tiny tip of the stick on the cymbal to punctuate stabs or whatever’s going on in the music, it adds a high frequency end to the music and straight away turns it into a live thing.”

So there’s plenty for Paul to get to grips with here, not just the nuts and bolts of the beats, but also electronics, sounds and the key gear that matches up to this drum ‘n’ bass gig. Here, Paul gives us a guided tour around some pivotal parts of his Sigma rig.