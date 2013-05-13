Paramore and Avenged Sevenfold announce UK tours

Paramore and Avenged Sevenfold have both today announced UK tours.

The Hayley Williams-led pop rockers kick off six shows over this way with a stop off in Dublin on 2 September. From there, they head on to Manchester MEN (20 September), Cardiff Motorpoint (21), Birmingham LG (23), Nottingham Arena (24) and Wembley (27).

Avenged, meanwhile, start a trio of gigs at Manchester Arena on 30 November, before stopping off at Wembley Arena (1 December) and Birmingham LG Arena (5 December).

