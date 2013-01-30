Nicko McBrain celebrates 20 years with Premier Drums

Speaking at the presentation Premier General Manager Craig Buckley (pictured, left) said, "All companies have endorsees. I think we’re lucky to have quite possibly the best. It’s not just about playing, it’s about the interaction with the company, a genuine love for the company and the family feel. Nicko is a huge influence on an enormous amount of things that we do."

He continued: "What we wanted to do was make something that would never be sold, will never appear anywhere other than with you. We wanted to make something that pushed us harder than we’ve ever been pushed before and do things that we’ve never done before, so maybe we can take something from it and use it in production in the future."