Nick Hopkin Drums set for US debut

British vintage drum specialist company Nick Hopkin Drums makes its North American debut with an exhibit at the 2014 Chicago Drum Show in May.

Hopkin, whose facility near the England/Wales border attracts such major-name players as Sean Moore (Manic Street Preachers), Steve White (Paul Weller), Clive Deamer (Robert Plant) and Geoff Barrow (Portishead), will showcase some of his stunning wares at the show on 17 and 18 May.

A major part of Hopkin's display with be rare drums from the Premier vaults.

Nick explains: "These kits have been tucked away at the Premier facility in Leicester for decades and their presence at the Chicago show will be their first time they've been seen by the public. They are super-collectible. And yes, they are for sale."

For more information visitwww.nickhopkindrums.com.