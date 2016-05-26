Neck Deep's Dani Washington: "I like to be as aggressive and heavy as possible."

When you’re working with producers from a pop-punk background, do they wonder why you have a double-kick pedal?

“The last record [Life’s Not out to Get You] we did with a producer called Andrew Wade, from Florida. We worked with him, the vocalist from A Day To Remember, Jeremy McKinnon, and Tom Denney who has helped with producing their stuff for years, so we had a bit of a dream team.

“I remember going into the studio for day one of drums and Andrew Wade was like, ‘Why have you got this pedal? You don’t need it.’ I was like, ‘No, I do, this is how I play.’ I know he’s worked with metal artists so I explained to him and, from that moment, the whole time we were recording, he fully understood it and we just bounced off each other.

“The way I was writing my parts was very much off feel. We’d play the track and I’d just jam and jam, and we’d pick out cool parts that just happened naturally and he was a big help in that and he really understood my sound. For the next record I would 100 percent go back and work with him.

“It is different being in a pop-punk band, having a double pedal and taking that approach. I’ve not come across another drummer in a pop-punk band that we’ve toured with that has had the same kit as me, or used double pedals, or effects cymbals, but I guess that’s what makes me unique in a way.”

Where did you record Life’s Not Out To Get You?

“We recorded it in Jeremy McKinnon’s house. My drum kit was set up in his front room. Behind me was the TV and in front of me was the sofa.

“Honestly, it was amazing. Just having Andrew Wade and his knowledge made it amazing. I think it could have gone tits-up very easily if we didn’t have the right producer but he really made it special, especially with the mics.

“Obviously the kit was miked but he used a lot of ambient mics all around the house. It was a bungalow, so there were mics in the kitchen, mics outside, and he used them in the recordings. it just made it sound really special and different and it’s cool to say that that album, and the drums especially, that did so well was recorded in someone’s front room and the mics were scattered around the house.”

What did you track to?

“We went to Andrew’s house first and recorded rough demos of everything, so we re-tracked all the original demos that we had to clicks just to have them of a standard that I could record to.

“I had the guitars and a click and we punched in some midi drums as well, then when I went to record we took those out and I played over the top of that. I did all my drums in two and a half days.

“I was worrying because anytime I’ve ever recorded before, I found out when we got to the studio that I was doing them last. Then we were getting pushed for time, we had five days left before I had to go home and I was so worried.

“Then we had a problem with the desk and on the first day of recording I didn’t start until nine, 10 o’clock at night. I did one song and then went back to the house and came early in the morning. But it wasn’t rushed, we spent a lot of time on each song. It just naturally happened that fast. I planned for it to be longer but we just didn’t need any more time, it was perfect.”