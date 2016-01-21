NAMM 2016: Pearl announces new maple kits, Eliminator pedal and flat-based hardware

Pearl has ushered in the 2016 NAMM show with a slew of announcements, including brand new maple kits.

Pearl’s Masters Series has always been synonymous with the very best in professional instruments for the touring drummer. In creating new Masters Maple Complete drums, Pearl has crafted a refined representation of Masters’ 25 year history in one total package.

At its core, Masters Maple Complete utilizes Pearl’s Superior Shell Technology formation process to deliver all the power and pure Maple tone that made Masters great, with a more resonant twist. Its new EvenPly-Six premium North American Maple shell incorporates reduced-thickness, cross-laminated plies to create a 28% thinner shell than previous Masters drums. This increases resonance and response without sacrificing tonal purity and projection.

“Many great players made music history with the Masters MLX Maple shell,” confesses Pearl Vice President, Jerry Goldenson. “We’ve put a lot of effort into making sure all the best elements of previous Masters drums were incorporated into Masters Maple Complete; then we kicked it up a notch by offering it at a lower price!”

To maintain optimal resonance, Masters Maple Complete features professional hardware including SP-30 spurs, LB-40 floor tom legs insulated die-cast bass drum claws, and our sleek bridge-style CL lugs for reduced shell contact and improved shell performance. Five premium lacquer finishes are available in four pre-configured shell packs, as well as a host of component and add-on drums.