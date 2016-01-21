NAMM 2016: Pearl announces new maple kits, Eliminator pedal and flat-based hardware
Pearl has ushered in the 2016 NAMM show with a slew of announcements, including brand new maple kits.
Pearl’s Masters Series has always been synonymous with the very best in professional instruments for the touring drummer. In creating new Masters Maple Complete drums, Pearl has crafted a refined representation of Masters’ 25 year history in one total package.
At its core, Masters Maple Complete utilizes Pearl’s Superior Shell Technology formation process to deliver all the power and pure Maple tone that made Masters great, with a more resonant twist. Its new EvenPly-Six premium North American Maple shell incorporates reduced-thickness, cross-laminated plies to create a 28% thinner shell than previous Masters drums. This increases resonance and response without sacrificing tonal purity and projection.
“Many great players made music history with the Masters MLX Maple shell,” confesses Pearl Vice President, Jerry Goldenson. “We’ve put a lot of effort into making sure all the best elements of previous Masters drums were incorporated into Masters Maple Complete; then we kicked it up a notch by offering it at a lower price!”
To maintain optimal resonance, Masters Maple Complete features professional hardware including SP-30 spurs, LB-40 floor tom legs insulated die-cast bass drum claws, and our sleek bridge-style CL lugs for reduced shell contact and improved shell performance. Five premium lacquer finishes are available in four pre-configured shell packs, as well as a host of component and add-on drums.
Session Studio Classic
For 2016, Pearl Europe is proud to introduce the Session Studio Classic, the return of the Session Series and the classic Session “sound.”
The Session Studio Classic follows the original Session “recipe” with blended Birch and Kapur shells, recreating the classic Session “sound” of strong attack and projection with outstanding lows and punch that you can feel.
The reinvented Session Studio Classic is equipped with high-end features you come to expect from Pearl. The Session Studio Classics are finished in the same gorgeous high-gloss “31 step” lacquer finishes that are featured on Masters, Reference and Masterworks.
Choose from three dazzling finishes including #103 Piano Black, #110 Sequoia Red, and #106 Antique Ivory. Masters OptiMounts are featured on SSC toms for maximum resonance and 100% slip-proof dependability.
Floor toms are equipped with Masters LB-40 and LG-40 legs and Masters SP-30 spurs are standard on SSC bass drums. RL-10/20 lugs, the same lugs used on the Session Series circa 1995 to 2003, are featured on SSC toms and bass drums respectively. Remo heads are featured on all Session Studio Classic drums for outstanding tone and durability.
The available Session Studio Classic snare drums feature SuperHoop II hoops with near-die cast rigidity for outstanding rimshots and cross-stick effects while still providing excellent “openness” and resonance. SuperHoop II hoops are also standard on SSC toms.
Three shell packs and individual components are available in shorter depths. Session Studio Classic 22” and 20” bass drums are 16” deep while the 24” is 15” deep to achieve a “shorter” note and quicker response. The rack toms are featured in classic 10”x7”, 12”x8”, and 13”x9” sizes for faster response and improved sensitivity. Floor toms are 14”x14” and 16”x14”.
Decade Maple
The Decade Maple series is a line offering Pearl's most affordable all-maple kits.
All is revealed in the company's press release below.
The final product of ten years of process and material refinement, Decade’s cross-laminated 6-ply all Maple shell incorporates Pearl’s proprietary Superior Shell Technology. The resulting 5mm shell projects with authority, reacting quickly to the stroke with beautifully resonant highs and thundering lows.
“We want this to be the first Professional drum kit the advancing player invests in,” states Raymond Massey, Pearl’s Director of Research and Development. “We took our time in the crafting and testing phase to make sure all the necessary features were present. Getting behind this kit, it’s immediately evident that Decade is just as much a primary kit for evolving players as it is a secondary “gigging” kit for the seasoned pro.”
The Decade Difference means 4 cultured lacquer finishes, low-mass/low-contact shell hardware, optimum shell performance, and rock-solid durability. The kit you’ve prepared yourself for is here, and with three shell packs starting at a staggering street price of € 899, it’s finally within reach.
Eliminator: Redline
For over 15 years, Pearl’s Powershifter Eliminator pedals have become a standard for unlocking unlimited bass drum power and speed for the professional drummer.
Now, sporting a host of radical improvements, Pearl takes the new Eliminator: Redline to new vistas of pedal performance.
“These pedals play like they’ve been turbo-charged,” states Pearl Combo Marketing Manager Kevin Packard. “Thousands of players have made Eliminator their pedal of choice and they have a certain feel. We just wanted to take that Eliminator feel to a faster, smoother level.”
Patented features that made Eliminator a mainstay have been upgraded. The Interchangeable Cam System allows the player to quickly change pedal performance and feel with any one of three included cam profiles.
The power and feel can also be instantly adjusted with the Powershifter function. But new additions like the redesigned Control Core Quad Beater, Click-Lock Spring Adjustment with Rotor Tension Cradle, and NiNja precision axel Bearings made the Eliminator: Redline perform up to 85% faster than previous models in velocity testing.
Furthermore, all Pearl 1000 and 2000 Series Hi-Hat stands have been upgraded with Redline components. This assures the same feel across the pedal spectrum and increases fluidity in hi-hat compression and rebound.
Eliminator: Redline bass drum pedals come in both Single (P2050C) and Double (P2052C) chain drive models, Single (P2050B) and Double (P2052B) belt drive models, and Left-Handed Double Chain (P2052CL) and Belt (P2052BL) models. Eliminator: Redline hi-hat stands come in Twin-Cam two-legged H2000 and remote RH2000, and three-legged direct-drive H1000 models.
For a limited time, all Eliminator: Redline pedals will be available at the same low price as their Powershifter Eliminator predecessors.
Flat-Base Hardware
Boasting a sturdy profile at over half the weight of most professional drum and cymbal stands, Pearl’s new 150 Series Flat-Based Hardware is an excellent choice for the gigging drummer on the move.
Taking on the flush-based platform of classic drum hardware, 150 Series Cymbal (C150S,) Cymbal Boom (BC150S,) and Snare (S150S,) stands are built to stand up to rigorous gigging and play at less than five pounds each. Each stand also changes quickly from flat-based to traditional single-braced legs by simply flipping the convertible tripod base.
“We have a lot of active gigging drummers here in-house at Pearl,” states Pearl’s National Director of Sales, Glen Caruba (himself an active studio and live drummer/percussionist.) “Our goal was to make a series of simple, lightweight stands that would break down and transport easily, but not scrimp on modern adjustability.”
Furthermore, the new 150 Series Hi-Hat (H150S,) is the first flat-based stand made to accommodate double pedals. Its independent tripod is positioned separate from the pedal frame, transitioning easily thanks to swiveling legs.
Its newly-redesigned Redline traction plate footboard also makes it the highest functioning lightweight stand ever, at a mere seven pounds.
Pearl mainstays like Uni-Lock gearless cymbal and basket tilters make finding the correct angle a breeze.
All this, plus accessible pricing make 150 Series Stands essential for the gigging player.