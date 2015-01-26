NAMM 2015: The drum innovations of NAMM 2015

NAMM 2015: The NAMM show is the place to hunt out all of the latest drumming gizmos, gadgets and innovations, and that's exactly what we have for you here.

Up first we have perhaps the most talked-about drumming product from the show - the KHS NFUZD. This technology has been worked on for the past four years by KHS, and in a nutshell it's a system which allows your acoustic kit to be turned into a hybrid rig.

NFUZD ingenious technology allows their pads to be easily fitted over the top of any drum, there's no need to fiddle around with removing heads and hoops. This also means that you'll be using full-sized e-pads rather than dinky substitutes. One to watch, for sure.