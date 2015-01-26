NAMM 2015: The drum innovations of NAMM 2015
KHS INFUZD
NAMM 2015: The NAMM show is the place to hunt out all of the latest drumming gizmos, gadgets and innovations, and that's exactly what we have for you here.
Up first we have perhaps the most talked-about drumming product from the show - the KHS NFUZD. This technology has been worked on for the past four years by KHS, and in a nutshell it's a system which allows your acoustic kit to be turned into a hybrid rig.
NFUZD ingenious technology allows their pads to be easily fitted over the top of any drum, there's no need to fiddle around with removing heads and hoops. This also means that you'll be using full-sized e-pads rather than dinky substitutes. One to watch, for sure.
DW Go Pro
The diminutive GoPro camera enjoyed a meteoric rise in music circles last year thanks to the launch of the GoPro Music packages. Its impact has been so huge (with drummers placing these tiny cameras all over their kit to capture ace gig footage) that DW has introduced this GoPro mount to attach to the top of your stand.
DW leather hoop
One more from DW, how's about these leather hoops?! DW drum guru John Good took inspiration for these undoubtedly hard-wearing hoops from his car steering wheel. One to replace your traditional wood hoops?
Pearl
The centre-piece of Pearl's stand at the show was this killer kit. Illuminated by technology provided by Drum Lite, this kit drew punters throughout the week. The lights are remote controlled, allowing players to change the colour of their kit mid set. Nice.
Premier
Premier Drums promised a beast and boy did they deliver. The BEAST (British Engineered Air-Flow Shell Technology) is an absolute stunner. The drum's shell is, wait for it, a terrifying 50-ply behemoth. Hand-made in the UK, the snare also features cast aluminum hoops and solid aluminum, machined lugs.
Roland
Roland continues its push of all things hybrid with these brand new triggers.
Made up of the RT-30HR (ideal for snare triggering), RT-30K (developed for use on your bass drum) and RT-30H (pictured above), these triggers benefit from ultra-quick installation and supreme sensitivity.The RT-30HR (pictured) is Roland's new dual trigger, meaning that you can get sounds from your snare and rim. The trigger fits to any metal-rimmed snare under the sun.
Spitfire Audio
Headley Grange is hallowed turf from drummers thanks to the iconic sounds that John Bonham got while recording there in Led Zep's heyday.
Now, thanks to this new pack from Spitfire Audio, you can have the iconic Headley Grange sound on your recordings. Chad Smith, Roger Taylor and Andy Gangadeen played for hours and hours at The Grange (the first drummers to do so since Bonham) for this very special sample pack.
Cajon kit!
In past years we've seen kits made up of cymbals at NAMM, but how about an all-cajon kit?!
Rooster Thrones
Rooster Thrones made a splash at NAMM 2015 thanks to these ace, illuminated stools.
John Good's tuning table
We finish by heading back to DW, and specifically John Good's tuning table. Good has used one of these to tune up his drums for many a year, and now DW have gone and put them into production. Perfect for all of you techs and drum shop owners out there that spend hours tuning up kit after kit?
