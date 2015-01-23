NAMM 2015: Premier stand in pictures
The Beast
NAMM 2015: It's been a typically busy NAMM for Premier, with a beastly new snare and some ace Modern Classic tweaks.
The show stopper on the Premier stand was this, The Beast.The name actually comes from Premier's new Air-Flow shell technology designed and built at their UK facility - British Engineered Air-Flow Shell Technology (B.E.A.S.T). But this really is a monster of a drum.
Up-close with The Beast
The drum's shell is, wait for it, a terrifying 50-ply behemoth. Hand-made in the UK, the snare also features cast aluminum hoops and solid aluminum, machined lugs.
A home fit for a beast
An optional extra for The Beast is this suitably heavy-duty case.
A 50-ply (count them!) monster
Modern Classic
Premier also unveiled the latest addition to the rip-roaring success that is their Modern Classic range - the Modern Classic Live.
Coming more on the modern side of things (but still with vintage elements that made last year's kits such a hit)
Up-close with the Classic
Stunning finish
Good old red, white and blue
There's certainly a theme going on with Premier's NAMM stand, and indeed the finishes found on their new offerings.
The red, white and blue of the British flag is evident throughout the Modern Classic live range.
Inception
The Inception is another new venture for the Premier guys, with this kit set to replace the APK and XPK lines.
Elite
And it wouldn't be a Premier stand without a stunning Elite kit, right?
