NAMM 2015: Premier stand in pictures

NAMM 2015: It's been a typically busy NAMM for Premier, with a beastly new snare and some ace Modern Classic tweaks.

The show stopper on the Premier stand was this, The Beast.The name actually comes from Premier's new Air-Flow shell technology designed and built at their UK facility - British Engineered Air-Flow Shell Technology (B.E.A.S.T). But this really is a monster of a drum.