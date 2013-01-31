NAMM 2013: Meinl reveals new cymbals and percussion
NAMM 2013: Meinl reveals new cymbals and percussion
NAMM 2013: Meinl had plenty to shout about at this year's NAMM show, unveiling new percussion cymbals and even an overhauled pair of websites.
Among the treats unveiled on the percussion side of things, we have the jingle tap (which hooks on to, for example, your cajon, helping add some extra sonic options), cajon side mounts and the cajon blanket.
From blankets to rugs, Meinl also revealed this rather fetching oriental drum rug. The no-slip, woven fabric matt prevents drum creep and looks lush in the process.
Next up is this laptop table, a must for any drummer juggling high tech wizardry with beats. The stand features a back plate to prevent a d=mid-gig disaster, rubber bumpers and cable routing system.
Coming on to cymbals, Meinl added a smattering of models to its ranges, including new 16” and 18” Byzance Vintage crashes, a 20” Byzance Vintage Trash crash, 22” Byzance Extra Dry Thin ride and more.
Last, but by no means least, Meninl has also overhauled its web presence, re-launching meinlcymbals.com and meinlpercussion.com, filling each with more news, product info and artist updates than ever before, plus new cymbal configuration and finder tools. Well worth a look, in our book.