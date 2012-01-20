NAMM 2012: Yamaha drums sport new colours

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha Drums' Stage Custom Birch kit now comes in sleek Matte Black and gorgeous Honey Amber finishes. Schools seeking good-looking, functional drum sets will also appreciate the quality offered by the Stage Custom Birch.

The renowned Recording Custom drum kits are available in vibrant new colors Deep Blue and Antique Sunburst. For drummers of the classic rock era, the Recording Custom kits, known as the most recorded drums of all times, set the benchmark for excellence and enjoy an unparalleled history of success and innovation.

The Japanese Hokkaido birch shells on the Recording Custom and pristine interior and exterior finishes deliver a sound that discriminating ears considered to be "pre-EQ'd," making them perfect for the studio or for using multiple microphones in any situation.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Yamaha.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter