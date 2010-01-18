NAMM 2010: Pearl debuts Jesus Diaz Signature Cajon

PRESS RELEASE: In conjunction with world-renowned percussionist Jesus Diaz, Pearl has created the Radial Edge Cajon to finally produce the authentic sound and feel of the traditional cajon, with modern features to enhance comfort, playability, and sound.

The radial edge of the cajon provides a contoured design for an unprecedented level of comfort. It's high-end wood construction, fixed snares and luxurious Artisan Rosewood finish make this the ultimate Box Cajon for the percussionist looking for the richest cajon experience possible.

For more information, visit Pearl Drums' official site

Information taken from official press release

