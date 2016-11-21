Mikkey Dee talks Motörhead, life after Lemmy and joining The Scorpions

When we speak, it is six months since the death of Lemmy Kilmister, a man for whom the word legendary seems like an understatement, when we met with Mikkey Dee.

Dee is in London to join Saxon for a tribute to his old bandmate. Along with Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, they blast through Ace Of Spades, Overkill and Born To Raise Hell, with Dee borrowing Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler’s kit.

“Nigel’s drums are very hard to play,” says Dee after the sound-check. “He has his set-up completely opposite from what I have. I sit very low and I have to lower his seat, but I can barely reach his cymbals, so I’m probably breaking a lot of sticks today.”

Few drummers in rock can compete with the power that Dee brings to the kit. Born and raised in Gothenburg, Sweden, he originally wanted to be an athlete. “I did a lot of ice hockey and sports. Music was always a hobby for me, I thought, ‘I’ll be a hockey player.’ But I kept playing,” he says.

Dee attributes his unmistakably physical approach to his craft to his childhood athleticism.

“I skied, did karate, football, hockey, some tennis, gymnastics, I’ve done sports my whole life,” he says, “and when I say doing sports, a lot of people do sports, I was really in there competing and trying to make it as an athlete in a lot of ways. That gave me, I guess, a basic stamina. When you’re on the ice playing hockey, the rink is spinning sometimes you’re so tired. You have a pulse of 300 and you just can’t leave the ice. You have to stay out there. That helps me in drumming.”

Watching Dee play with Motörhead was always a study in raw power and seemingly inexhaustible energy. He didn’t play the drums, he hammered at them and loved every minute of it. “I’m very proud of being such a big part of Motörhead, not just jumping into the band and surviving and playing drums, but taking over from Philthy Animal Taylor.” he says.

I’m very proud of being such a big part of Motörhead, not just jumping into the band and surviving and playing drums, but taking over from Philthy Animal Taylor.

“I came in and changed the band and I said I was going to do that. Lemmy gave me all the room I wanted, and Phil of course. They just loved the new energy. We wrote different types of songs. I’d say we went more into rock and metal than the way Motörhead was before. They were maybe a little more punk-ish in the earlier days, more inspired by ’50s rock meets ’70s punk. I loved it, there was nothing wrong with that, it was just maybe not so much me.

“I was bringing in vibes from Purple, Thin Lizzy. Lemmy was such a great musician and bass player. Of course he was not a Mark King from Level 42 on his bass, but the way he played, no one else could play, that was so unique. And his way of thinking music and performing music, let’s not even go there because there he is completely alone. There is nothing close to what he was.”

Listen and learn

However, when Dee joined Motörhead, the rest of the band didn’t look to the drummer to set the tempos. “The problem I had with the band when I joined was that they never listened to the drummer. It took three, four, maybe five years before they really trusted me, to listen to me,” says Dee, who found that his bandmates could be playing half a beat ahead of or behind him.

“I said, ‘You have to listen to me, I’m setting the tempos and I’m staying on the beat.’ Without bragging, my meter is pretty good. These guys were going all over the place because they never listened to the drummer. Taylor was a great drummer in his style and he fit Motörhead perfectly when he was in the band but he listened to Lemmy and followed these guys. He didn’t put his foot down and stand his ground, so it took me several world tours before they leaned on me and trusted me and as soon as we did that, we sounded so much better.”

Once the rest of the band started listening to Dee, there was still room for them to push or pull against the beat when it fit the music. “Sometimes it was great when Lemmy pushed away and I had to stay there, but most of the time I think I was a little bit on top, they played a little bit behind me which makes me sound like I’m driving the band and I’m doing the exact same thing with the Scorpions.”

One major difference between the two bands is the Scorpions use in-ear monitors on stage and play to a click track. “I’m playing way more on top of the click without taking off to drive the band because if I’m behind it sounds like I’m dragging,” says Dee. “The drummer cannot be behind. Parts of songs where it fits, yes, a lazy snare, a little bit behind the click, it works in sections of songs, but in general 85-90 percent of the set in that type of music, I’ve got to be on top. We’re talking rock and metal. Tommy Lee, I know him well, he’s not the best drummer in having a million chops, but he’s got a regular beat that drives like a motherf**ker and that is very, very important.”