Mike Johnston on the future of drum education

“If it’s private lessons, I make sure that every student is their own adventure and I have my own plan for that person. When I would go to my lesson as a kid, I would hear something being played by whoever was before me. Then I’d go into the room and I would have to do the same thing. I thought, ‘That dude before me was 37 and I’m six. Why are we working on the same material?’

“I wanted to do the opposite. When I was doing more private lessons, I’d have an eight-year-old and then right after that, a 52-year-old. You have to adjust. You can’t teach the 52-year-old what you taught the eight-year-old. Everything has to be applicable. Every time I meet a student, the first thing I ask is, ‘If I was a drum genie and could grant your wish, what would it be?’ Yes, we have to learn paradiddles. But there’s no reason we can’t learn paradiddles along to Animals As Leaders instead of a metronome. I want you to feel like you know that I care about your future. If it doesn’t relate to your dreams, then I don’t want to teach it to you.

“I’ll never be mad at you, never yell at you, never even be upset with you, but, whatever effort you bring, I will equal that with my teaching. So if you don’t practise and you don’t care, it’s no big deal to me. I’m totally okay with it. We can just jam during your whole lesson. But, if you really care, then I’m going to go home and think about your future, your next lesson. I’m going to be obsessed with what’s next for you.”