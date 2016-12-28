Matt Helders: my top 5 tips for drummers

As drummer for Brit world conquerers Arctic Monkeys, Matt Helders has amassed an army of fans, but it is on his latest project that he has truly proven himself to be at home on drumming's top table.

The project is Iggy Pop record Post Pop Depression, an album which Queens of the Stone Age mainman and Arctic Monkeys producer Josh Homme personally picked Helders to appear on. Speaking to MusicRadar, Helders admits that the position came with a hefty dollop of pressure as he looked to justify Homme's faith.

“The pressure I put on myself was that before I went in I was thinking how could I make it important that it's me playing on this album and not any drummer,” he says.

“I was worrying about how I could justify that it was me doing this. In the end I realised that I had been asked for a reason so I just had to carry on doing what I was doing. It was good though that I had thought that way. It's also the first time I had ever been in a band other than Arctic Monkeys so even though I had worked with Josh before it was a brand new experience.”

Pressure is nothing new to Helders though. He admits that he had felt under the microscope the first time he worked with Homme back on Arctic Monkeys' album Humbug.

“[When recording Humbug] I remember thinking that [Josh] had been in the studio with all of these different musicians at the top end. This time it was different because I was in his band, he wasn't just guiding my band in what to do in a producer role.

“Here he was both a producer and a band member. That went away pretty quickly though, we did some initial writing and rehearsing before Iggy came down. We had a couple of days going through ideas and it just felt quite natural, we got to it quite quickly.”

And when famed wildman Iggy came down all hell broke loose, right? Note quite, it seems that the Post Pop Depression sessions were surprisingly restrained and very much focused on the job at hand.

“I'd never met Iggy before. The first day I met him was day one in Joshua Tree. We went out for dinner to break the ice. It was unbelievable to work with him. He's incredible. He was also very friendly and funny. It was very appreciative that we were there. We were in this position of mutual respect. It was so cool. It was very civilized. We'd record at decent hours, we'd be finished by dinner. We'd have dinner and then listen to music or watch a DVD or something.

“That was one thing I took away from this album is that you don't have to work away to the early hours of the morning to get that magic moment. I find that it generally gets worse if you try to do that. When you do that you can end up chasing something forever and you never get there. There is a way of working efficiently and treating it like a job but without taking the fun out of it.”

You can't argue with those methods, nor the end product. Post Pop Depression has earned rave reviews and is Iggy's finest record for many a year. So, as the man behind the kit for such a stellar record it seems apt that we grilled Matt on his drumming wisdom and came out with his top five tips for drummers.