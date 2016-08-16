Marillion's Ian Mosley: my top 5 tips for drummers

“We’ve had almost as much press coverage about the fan funding thing as we have about our music,” laughs Marillion drummer Ian Mosley.

They may be true but it is with good reason. You see, it is absolutely correct that this supposed new fangled way of bands generating cash for albums up front by getting their fans involved was first tried out by proggers Marillion long before the likes of Kickstarter and Pledge Music became worldwide hits.

“It started when the internet was just coming into its own,” Ian explains. We were planning a US tour but we thought there was no way we could do it because it was going to cost us $50 or $60,000. A fan in America said he would raise it, they had a whip round! We didn’t think anything of it but then two weeks later he had raised $50,000.”

From there the band ended up taking a similar path when making new albums, but they had no intention of exploiting their loyal fans.

“We were going through a grey area with independent record labels as well and we weren’t that happy. The label would put our album out without much promotion because they knew our fanbase would go out and buy it even if the label hid it under a rock. We decided then to do it ourselves.

“We had about 12,000 pre-orders of the first album which gave us more money than any record company would give us. We thought maybe we were taking the piss doing it like that again so we didn’t but then we had people saying they had really enjoyed the crowd funding because we did things like putting their names in the album sleeve. From then it has grown and grown.”

It has grown so much that the band have again utilised crowd funding for new album FEAR (Fuck Everyone And Run). Luckily Marillion fans are a patient bunch, as it is a record born out of three years of jam sessions.

“The way Marillion writes is just to get the five of us in a room jamming,” Ian explains. "Over the last three years that is what we’ve been doing. Usually we can be playing for a week and nothing happens then there a gem will appear all of a sudden.

“Mike Hunter, our producer, records every single thing that we do. It is a long, slow process. It is very organic. I don’t think in all my time in Marillion anyone has come in the studio saying, ‘Guys, I’ve got a song!’

A sure-fire benefit of crowd funding is that the band avoids any record label interface. When Ian takes his Tama kit into the studio he can track in peace and he reckons it all sticks together because of the bond between his band mates.

“What is great about Marillion is that we don’t have outside pressure. We do whatever we want, we always have done even when we were on a major record label. The main thing is that we all still love working together. There is a chemistry when you get the five us in a room playing together. It can take a while to hit some magic while we’re jamming, but it will happen and when it does it makes it all worth while.”

As the band prepares to release FEAR on 23 September, we picked Ian’s brain and got his top five tips for drummers.