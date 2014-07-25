Marco Minnemann's top 5 tips for drummers

“I’m pretty much always writing music,” says master drummer Marco Minnemann, whose new solo album, EEPS, has just been released. “It’s just part of my everyday life. Once there's a certain amount of material that fits on an album and has a stylistic mission, there'll be release coming up. I write, play and produce, so it’s sort of a one-man operation in my studio.”

Minnemann whips up jam-packed, genre-busting stew on the mostly instrumental EEPS – there’s everything from way-out free-jazz to gone-retro New Wave to unhinged prog-rock riffery – and he pairs his frequently irreverent compositions with whacked-out titles such as Cheap As Fuck And Awesome As Hell, Right On Time And Out Of Tune and OC DC. Anybody seeking a leaden, ultra-serious muso fest, feel free to look elsewhere.

“I love being spontaneous and experimental with things,” Minnemann explains. “To me, a good composer can bring all kinds of moods across in music. Some people only seem to write either sad songs or they take themselves way too seriously. If you can write a piece that can make people sad, you should also be able to deliver something that can make people laugh.”

Powerhouse, virtuoso drumming, of course, remains Minnemann’s métier – he’s currently handling sticksman duties on tour with Joe Satriani – and on the following pages, he offers his Top 5 Tips For Drummers.

