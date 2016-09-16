Luke Bullen on Joe Strummer, Bryan Ferry, Billy Bragg and building his own studio

“I’ve never aspired to be a drummer’s drummer. That’s never been my goal,” says Luke Bullen, sitting backstage at the London Palladium before a sold-out show with Bryan Ferry.

“What I’ve always enjoyed from the moment I’ve had a musical experience was the gang mentality, the group aspect, being a team player, playing your part.”

Originally from Norwich, Bullen was a student at Drum Tech music school when his band Addict landed a deal with V2 Records, which led to two albums. When Addict split, Bullen landed the drum spot with Joe Strummer And The Mescaleros, appearing on their superb final studio album, Streetcore, and staying with the Mescaleros until Strummer’s death in 2002.

Since then, he has established a successful session career that has seen him work with Paul Heaton, Cerys Matthews, Heather Nova, and KT Tunstall – to whom he was married for several years – on all her studio albums from Eye To The Telescope in 2004 through to 2013’s Invisible Empire/Crescent Moon. In 2013 and 2014 he toured the world with Billy Bragg in support of Bragg’s album Tooth And Nail, then when that wrapped up he got the call to audition for Bryan Ferry.

For Bullen, whatever the gig might be, his approach always springs from the desire to contribute to something greater than the sum of its parts.

I think if I could sing I might have done that, but I can’t sing so I’m at the back in the dark playing drums.

“You play on a great song and if it grooves, you can play the simplest thing and that will beat any fancy fill or technical time signature,” he says. “Those moments of magic that I have come from sharing with other people, so it’s always been about the song. I can’t sing. I think if I could sing I might have done that, but I can’t sing so I’m at the back in the dark playing drums.”

The opportunity to play with Bryan Ferry came through Musical Director Paul Beard. “I’ve known Paul Beard for about 15 years. I met him through a mutual friend in the Mescaleros. There was this really incestuous network of musicians in North West London around 2000,” says Bullen.

“I saw Paul a few years ago, I was playing with Billy Bragg at the time and he mentioned that there might be a change of personnel which Bryan does quite regularly to mix things up a little bit. I said, yeah, give us a call if it happens. The Billy Bragg gig came to the end of the run in October and then in November Paul called.”

For the audition Bullen learned six songs and went into Ferry’s studio with two different bassists, Beard on keys and guitarist Jacob Quistgaard. “Bryan came into the control room at one point, listening through the speakers and then he came into the room and stood by the door while we were playing,” says Bullen. “When we were playing ‘Avalon’ he sat at the grand piano and jammed along. After that I was like, if that’s all that happens, I got to jam Avalon with Bryan Ferry, I’ll be well happy with that. Box ticked.”

From Roxy Music’s art glam rock with Paul Thompson and later Andy Newmark behind the kit, through albums of Bob Dylan’s songs and 1930s jazz standards, Bryan Ferry is one of music’s most chameleonic performers.

“I’m loving the gig and that is part of what was particularly exciting. He’s done so many different things with so many amazing drummers,” says Bullen. “Because they’ve got all of the master tapes, when a new song comes up I’ll get sent the drum parts. I heard Paul Thompson playing Love Is The Drug in isolation and it’s amazing.

“He’s got such a great groove, such a great touch. It’s huge, he’s this train, so that was a buzz in itself. To reference these amazing iconic drummers and to emulate what they did, you’ve just got to up your game. It has pushed me in different directions. You go from really heavy, nailing-it-down Paul Thompson stuff, like Virginia Plain, to early ’80s covers that Bryan has made famous himself that are quite delicate in places. As a drummer it’s a really challenging gig in the best possible way.”