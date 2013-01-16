Keith Carlock moves to Evans

Evans have unveiled Keith Carlock as their latest endorsing artist.

Carlock, who has had spells behind the kit with everyone from Sting to Steely Dan, will now play Evans' G1, G Plus, and G14 coated tom heads, Evans' G1 coated on his main snare drum, the ST Dry on his auxiliary snare head, and Evans' G1 clear bass drumhead.

He said: "The G14's sound warm and enhance the drum's low end, the overtones are focused and perfect, they are easy to tune and very durable."

Marco Soccoli, D'Addario Director of Artist Relations adds, "We're ecstatic to have Keith on board. His skills are boundless. We can't wait to see what he has in store for everyone next."

Form ore information visit www.evansdrumheads.com.