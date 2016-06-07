July issue of Rhythm on sale now
Featuring Steve Smith
Shock, horror! Jazz ace Steve Smith is back touring with US stadium rockers Journey. But don’t fret, he’s still got killer technique on his mind.
We trace Steve’s incredible journey back to rock, his incredible jazz chops and much more. Plus we get an up-close look at Steve’s lush Sonor kit.
The July issue of Rhythm is out now and available online from www.myfavouritemagazines.com or digitally via Apple Newsstand and Google Play Store.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section for you this month. Baroness drummer Sebastian Thomson tells us all about bouncing back with the incredible Baroness, Gerry Morgan shares the secrets of session success with James Bay and Aaron Comess reflects on 25 years of Spin Doctors’ classic Pocketful of Kryptonite.
We also hear from Josh Dun, the man at the kit for pop rock superstar duo 21 Pilots, Mario Duplantier tells all about the new Gojira record and we give our tribute to the great Remo Belli.
Plus: We pay our respects to the Purple One by looking back at the drummers of Prince.
Win
This month we have a set of Zildjian S Family cymbals worth £529. These are the brand new metals from Zildjian and received a glowing review from our gear guru Geoff Nicholls.
Reviewed
As always we have the cream of the crop getting the Rhythm review treatment this month.
Liberty’s Richmond kit is this month's lead review, while we also look at a brace of Tiki snares, the Remo Powerstroke 77 head, Roland’s EC-10 cajon and Bill Sanders’s practice pads.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons for you this month. You can nail Metallica classic Orion, ZZ Top’s grove-tastic Just Got Paid and metal anthem Breaking The Law by Judas Priest.
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.