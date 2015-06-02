July issue of Rhythm on sale now
This month sees Rhythm mark a very special milestone as the UK's best-selling drumming magazine hits 30! In honour of this landmark we've put together one hell of an issue for you packed full of drum heroes, incredible gear and lessons, a free rudiments wall chart and a truly jaw-dropping competition.
To celebrate Rhythm's 30th birthday we've put together a special subscription offer where you can save up to 50% on print, digital and print/digital bundle suscriptions.
Win this lot!
Speaking of which, here is the killer gear haul that can be yours by picking up the July issue of Rhythm. Up for grabs we have a staggering £13,500's worth of goodies.
One lucky winner will take away a stunning seven-piece DW Collector's series kit built especially for Rhythm's 30th! Plus, a full set of Sabian cymbals, DW hardware, Protection Racket cases and a Roland SPD-SX.
Prog!
We're up to our eyeballs in features this month, including our giant cover feature on the pioneers of prog – Peart, Palmer, Bruford and more have their say on the birth of the monster that is prog. Plus, we look at the modern masters, from US hotshots like Brann Dailor and Jon Theodore to UK talent such as Craig Blundell and Gavin Harrison.
We also look back at the highlights (and there have been plenty of them) from 30 years of Rhythm as we cast a misty eye back at the cover stars, gear, fashions and scandals of three decades as the magazine of choice for the world's top drumming talent.
Want more? We also have brand new interviews with Benny Greb, Gabe Barham, Bill Rieflin, Ronnie Vannucci and a video exclusive from Anika Nilles and Kaz Rodriguez.
Reviews
Rhythm has built its name over 30 years as a leader for the hottest gear reviews, and this month we bring you an exclusive first review of Roland's brand new TD-25 kit. We also put Paiste's PSTX cymbals, the Alesis Sample Pad Pro, Stagg's Orbis cymbals, Levia's Omeya cajon and the DD400 e-kit under the spotlight.
Plus: Rhythm rounds up the ten best pro-level drum kits in the world today.
Lessons
As always we have a treasure trove of lessons to improve your playing with. This month you can learn Slipknot face-melter 'The Devil In I', Muse's 'Knights of Cydonia' and Radiohead classic 'The Bends'. There's also all of your favoruite regular lessons from Jason Bowld, Erik Stams, Colin Woolway, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
Save 50%!
Subscribe to Rhythm's print edition and get every issue delivered to your door with a Rhythm CD packed full of video and audio for only £21.49 for 6 months, saving 40% off the full price.
Or subscribe to the digital edition of Rhythm for the tiny price of £12.99 for 6 months.
Better yet, get both of these with our complete print and digital package, where you'll get instant digital access on your iPad, iPhone, or Android device, as well as the full print edition with Rhythm's CD every issue - a 6 month subscription is only £27.49, saving a massive 50% off the full cover price.
For full details head to www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/RHYsubs.