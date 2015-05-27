Exclusive video: Anika Nilles and Kaz Rodriguez drum duet

Anika Nilles has already forged a successful career off the back of her popular YouTube drum videos (including Alter Ego) and she continues to build a major following. The same can be said of rising star Kaz Rodriguez, songwriter, Roland demonstrator and, recently, Jessie Ware's touring drummer.

In this exclusive video for Rhythm Magazine, the two drummers have joined forces on a track, written by Rodriguez, called 'Solution'. Watch as they stretch their considerable chops.

You can read more about how the collaboration came together and how they pulled it off in the 30th anniversary edition of Rhythm, on sale 02 June 2015

In the same issue we also profile the pioneers of prog drumming