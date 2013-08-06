Joey Jordison unleashes Scar The Martyr

Metal king Joey Jordison has unleashed the first track from his new project Scar the Martyr. Fans can listen to'Blood Host' streaming on Revolvermag.com.

As revealed in this month's Rhythm, the Slipknot man has teamed up with guitarists Jed Simon (Strapping Young Lad), Kris Norris (Darkest Hour), keyboardist Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails) and vocalist Henry Derek to bring Scar the Martyr to life.

Jordison told Rhythm, "'Blood Host' is super heavy. Especially on the verses, it has an industrial stomp. It's one of my favourite tracks just because the plot of it is so heavy. It's a total crushing tune, it doesn't get any heavier than that main riff, just a straight quarter-note powerhouse."

With Joey's water-tight double kick patterns, chugging guitar riffs and extremely powerful vocals from Henry Derek, this track is sure to satisfy anyone who has been thirsty for more material from one of metal's most important pioneers.

You can find out more from Joey about Scar The Martyr and get the low-down on his awesome kick technique in this month's issue of Rhythm.

For more info check out the band's website here.