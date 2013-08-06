Joey Jordison: Career In Covers

Joey had a little longer to wait for his next Rhythm cover, but he was back in January 2011 where we got an insight into the intense world of Joey Jordison.

On how he stays in the right headspace for making new music, he told us: “Dude, I’m always in the right headspace! I live pretty much in isolation, so there are really no distractions. That’s not a manufactured thing, it’s just the way I live. I don’t use a computer for anything other than recording, so there’s no MySpace, email or surfing to take up my time. And I don’t use the phone a lot, other than to talk to my mother and really close friends and family. And I hate texting, so my head’s pretty free to be creative as and when.

“At my house I don’t have clocks and everything’s blacked out, so I never really know what time it is. Enough light comes in for me to have a clue as to whether it’s morning or evening by where the sun is, but I don’t live by a clock. I’m a night owl, so I tend to stay up all night when I’m at home and that’s when the good stuff happens. Just jamming around real freely and seeing what comes out. I’ll go to bed at around 5am, I guess – that’s a pretty typical routine for me when I’m not on tour or rehearsing.”

The feature came hot on the heels of Joey being named the Greatest Drummer of the Last 25 Years in a Rhythm poll. He was pretty pleased with the result.

“It’s amazing man, really. I’m still completely blown away with the whole thing. When I first got the news I honestly thought it was a joke, I couldn’t believe that I’d been honoured with the award.”