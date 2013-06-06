Former Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna drummer Joey Covington has died aged 67.
Covington, who formed Hot Tuna in 1969 and sat at the kit for Jefferson Airplane from 1970-1972, was killed in a car accident when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a wall.
The 67-year-old was the only victim of the incident and, despite attempts to revive him, passed away at the scene.
Jefferson Airplane drummer Joey Covington dies
Former Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna drummer Joey Covington has died aged 67.