January issue of Rhythm out now!
The December issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com,Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
Jack Bevan talks complex math-rock beats, monster rock fills and keeping it locked down with the UK’s most exciting rock band Foals. Plus you get a free Drum Calendar, and the results of our Best in Drums 2016 polls are revealed, including the best drummers and drum gear of the year.
Interviewed!
Blondie’s Clem Burke reveals the 10 albums that have shaped his drumming. The Ruts DC’s Dave Ruffy recalls his career with the punk legends and as a successful session player with a glittering CV of stars. Percussionist extraordinaire Pete Lockett takes us along on his whirlwind clinic tour of North America, and we bring you a pictorial report from the London Drum Show 2016.
Win!
Win a one-year subscription to Thomas Lang’s Drum Universe worth £200.
Thanks to Lang's ace new site, you can delve into hours of exclusive lessons with technique master Thomas, andmassively improve your drumming in the process.Hundreds of professionally-shot HD video lessons with Thomas are available to stream on yourcomputer or mobile device, covering topics as wide ranging as basic warm-up and hand endurance, tolinear coordination exercises and rudimental workouts for your feet.
And a year's subscription to all of this can be yours if you enter the competition in this month's Rhythm!
Reviewed!
We bring you expert reviews of brand new drum gear including new gear from Sabian, Paiste, DW and Evans, with our most in-depth four-page lead review focussing on Pearl’s new Decade Maple Series drum kit!
Learn!
Learn to play Foals’ ‘Mountain At My Gates’ and Rush classic ‘Tom Sawyer’, plus we have video lessons on polyrhythms, jazz and more!
