Interviewed: the drummers of AC/DC

Time in the band: 1989-1994, 2015-Present

Joining 'DC

I was working with Gary Moore and I think Malcolm Young came to a concert at the NEC. Bob Daisley knew Malcolm and that got me the chance to audition. I auditioned along with 100 top players. I know the names of some but I won’t say. But people from top bands were phoning the guys saying, ‘Don’t tell my band but I really want to try out for AC/DC.’

Nightmare audition

I did the audition and thought I’d done terribly. I called my wife and told her I’d be home in half an hour and it had gone terribly, I said the wrong things, I played the wrong things. I was kicking my butt all the way home. She walked up the path when I got back and she said, ‘So you did really badly then,’ and I said yes and she said, ‘They’ve just called to say you’ve got the gig!’

I didn't play the songs too fast

One thing about those live shows, people ask me if we used a click track with AC/DC, we never did. On stage, I didn’t want to play to a click and I didn’t want to hear a click. I wanted a light to flash the tempo beside me. I just wanted flash, flash, flash, flash and then I’d count the band in. I just used it for the starting tempo. Oh, and these people saying I was playing the songs too fast, I never set the tempos, it was Angus and Mal. Let’s put that on record. They set those tempos, you can’t argue with them.

The huge kit

[Mounting two bass drums above my head] came straight out of my brain. We had the ‘dum, dum’ at the start of Thunderstruck which were just dubbed toms. I was wondering how I could recreate it and make it visual for the video. I told Dick the drum tech that I wanted two bass drums up at shoulder height, he said, ‘You what?!’ I came in the next day and there they were. He’d built frames and all sorts of things to make it work.”

Quitting

I’d been doing demos with the guys in London for two months [for the Ballbreaker album]. Mal called me and said it was nothing to do with me and was nothing I was doing or not doing but they wanted to give Phil [Rudd] a try. I said, ‘That’s me out then, I’m gone.’ Mal said, ‘No, no, no we want to keep you on, we don’t even know if Phil can play,’ and I told him that was his problem now. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I resigned the next day.

They wanted to keep me on for months and months and that didn’t feel right. It was probably my stupid pride. If that was my son I would now say, ‘No, just sit there, they’ll come back to you.’ To be honest, I think they would have [laughs]. We still get on and it was an honour and a privilege to play with those guys. People always ask me what I did when things went wrong on stage with AC/DC, nothing ever went wrong. I might drop a drum stick, maybe, but that was about the only thing. They were like clockwork, like a machine. Just fantastic. What a wonderful experience.

NB: This interview was conducted in 2014 before Chris re-joined the band.