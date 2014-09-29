In pictures: The National Drum Fair 2014

The Rhythm team headed to the Midlands this past weekend for the drumming holy grail that is the National Drum Fair.

Held at Cocks Moors Woods Leisure Centre, the show featured not only a jaw-dropping array of vintage gear, but also expert clinics and performances from Pete Cater, Rob Brian and more.

Read more: Zebra Drums Free Floating drum kit

We’d like to thank all involved with the show for their help and hospitality. For more details head over to www.ukdrumfair.com. We will have more from the show each month in Rhythm's Vintage View section, but until then, here's a taste of what we saw at the show.