In pictures: The National Drum Fair 2014
The Rhythm team headed to the Midlands this past weekend for the drumming holy grail that is the National Drum Fair.
Held at Cocks Moors Woods Leisure Centre, the show featured not only a jaw-dropping array of vintage gear, but also expert clinics and performances from Pete Cater, Rob Brian and more.
We’d like to thank all involved with the show for their help and hospitality. For more details head over to www.ukdrumfair.com. We will have more from the show each month in Rhythm's Vintage View section, but until then, here's a taste of what we saw at the show.
Buddy vs Ludwig
We love Buddy, we love Ludwig, but who's best? There's only one way to find out...
C&C
We all love a bit of sparkle, right?
Super Carlton
An intriguing early kit from Carlton with a whopping 28"x15" bass drum.
Ringo
Ringo remains as popular as ever, with a slew of Ringo Ludwig kits on show.
Slingerland
Remo
Check out this distinctive Remo kit, which is lovingly referred to by its owner as 'Granny's carpet.'
Yamaha
Carlton
One of several beauties from Carlton.
Premier
Premier
Premier Olympic
Rogers
Forecast
And it wasn't all vintage, there were also several new companies on show, including Forecast.