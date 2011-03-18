In-demand drummer Jason Bowld launches Remote Sessions venture

In-between balancing his long time fixture with Pitchshifter, and playing and touring with the likes of Bullet For My Valentine, Killing Joke and Funeral For A Friend, Jason Bowld is one busy sticksman. So, to save time on travelling to and from studios, the drummer has set up a venture called Remote Sessions…

"All of the experience I've built up means I now have an incredible home studio setup like you won't believe which has lead to the birth of the Remote Sessions service," explains Bowld.

"An artist emails me rough mixes of the tracks and in return I supply them with high-quality drum tracks. It's fast and it cuts out the need for me to waste time travelling to and from studios and gives me more time to drum."

Bowld's recent Remote Sessions include drums for the new Pop Will Eat Itself album and a new record from Testament/Forbidden guitarist Steve Smyth. You can hear some examples on Jasonbowld.com, and grab yourself some free drum loops while you're there.