How to be a successful session drummer

“I am much better now, but I suffered badly from nerves throughout my career. In my experience there is an element of nerves in every good player because it’s part of caring about what you do. And the ones who are really good are the ones who have learned how to not lose their nervousness, but control it.

“When I first came to London no one knew me from Adam and then I started getting a few gigs and I would turn up at the 606 Club and half a dozen of London’s best drummers would be in the front row. Hell, I can’t cope with this! And I had a girlfriend, Caroline Dale, a fantastic cello player, who said to me, ‘Look, they would all rather be where you are. The only way anyone can stop you is by getting a gun out and shooting you and they are not going to do that so why worry about it. Calm down and do what you are doing.’

“The first time I worked with BB King was on his 80th birthday album in 2005. We all met

BB and he senses there are nerves in the room. He gathered us all around and said, ‘I have played on thousands of albums in my lifetime and I have never played perfectly on any of them. There are always mistakes. I doubt if I will play perfectly on this one either. So you know what I am gonna do? I am gonna play from here [the heart] and that is all I want you to do. Forget any fears, I just want to hear what you have to say. Don’t worry about making mistakes.’

“And that [album] is also when Eric Clapton set up right in front of me and was really ‘off’ to me. Apparently he told the producer just before he came into the studio, ‘I don’t know this drummer and if he’s no good I’m out of here.’ Fortunately I didn’t hear that! And that was the vibe I was getting. He was ‘challenging’ me and I thought, you are not gonna put me off. Unless he shoots me he is not gonna stop me from playing from my heart and soul. And that is how I got the Clapton gig, in that moment!”