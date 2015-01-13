Gregg Bissonette's top 5 tips for drummers

Drumming superstar Gregg Bissonette is looking forward to the 26th Annual Guitar Center's Drum-Offs, which takes place this coming Saturday, Jan. 17, at the Club Nokia in Los Angeles, CA. The event will feature performances by drum greats Steve Jordan, Tony Royster Jr., Stephen Perkins and Animals As Leaders' Matt Garstka. Bissonette has participated in numerous Drum-Offs over the years, but this will be his first time as host for the night.

"I'm so looking forward to serving as host," Bissonette says. "I used to go to the Drum-Offs in the ‘80s, and I’ve been a judge many times. These events are always inspiring and fun. They help showcase new talent, and they really help to build the drum community in a positive way."

Drummers Jharis Yokley, Shariq Tucker, D’Andrew Gosey, Clyde Frazier and Forrest Rice will compete for the title of title of Guitar Center's Drum-Off Champion. While demonstrations of monster chops will undoubtedly be on display, Bissonette says that he's hoping to see something more than just jaw-drawing technical flash. "I want to experience people playing with heart and passion," he says. "There are different categories, like Showmanship, and in that category I'd like to see drummers really explore the essence of what that means, not just do a stick twirl here and there. And I know I will – the Drum-Offs always bring out the brilliance.”

"Brilliant" can certainly describe Bissonette's own playing over the years. During his career, he's performed with everyone from Maynard Ferguson and Larry Carlton to David Lee Roth and Joe Satriani. And since since 2008, he's had a plum gig for any Beatles fan as a regular member of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. "There's just no way to describe the honor it's been to play alongside Ringo," Bissonette raves. "So much of what we do today as drummers, Ringo was pioneering that."

Bissonette is no stranger to teaching – he posts a popular series of lessons, the Gregg Bissonette Drum School, on DrumChannel.com. Asked what tips he's picked up from the legendary Fab Four sticksman, he's quick to answer: "The importance of lyrics. Ringo told me that he always asks for lyric sheets. They help him connect with the song. He keys into the vocals, so he wants to know the words. I think that's why he always plays the perfect parts for any song and why he never overplays. He's thinking about the lyrics and the vocals the whole time.”

In February, Bissonette will rejoin Starr and the All-Starr Band for a batch of dates that hits the US, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Chile and Mexico – visit Ringo Starr's official website for more info. And be sure to pick up Bissonette's most recent album, Warning Will Robinson! (that's a Lost In Space reference), available at CD Baby and iTunes.

