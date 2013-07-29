Great tuning app for drummers

iDrumTune is a new app designed specifically for drummmers to analyse drum sounds and assist with the achilles heal of many drummers - tuning.

The iOs app works by providing a measurement of the drumhead vibration frequency, in the same way an acoustic guitar tuner measures the vibration frequency of a guitar string. With the app in Pitch Tuning mode, simply hold the iPhone over the centre of a drum, about 4-6 inches away, and strike the drum in the centre.

The iDrumTune readout shows you the recorded sound waveform and gives the strongest frequency recorded. There is also a tuning indicator bar, which shows the drumhead tuning relative to musical notes, so iDrumTune can be used to ensure that your drums are in key with each other or the song you are playing. A frequency spectrum view also allows more detailed analysis and helps with tuning the drum at the lug positions.