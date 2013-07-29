Great tuning app for drummers
iDrum Tune ap
iDrumTune is a new app designed specifically for drummmers to analyse drum sounds and assist with the achilles heal of many drummers - tuning.
The iOs app works by providing a measurement of the drumhead vibration frequency, in the same way an acoustic guitar tuner measures the vibration frequency of a guitar string. With the app in Pitch Tuning mode, simply hold the iPhone over the centre of a drum, about 4-6 inches away, and strike the drum in the centre.
The iDrumTune readout shows you the recorded sound waveform and gives the strongest frequency recorded. There is also a tuning indicator bar, which shows the drumhead tuning relative to musical notes, so iDrumTune can be used to ensure that your drums are in key with each other or the song you are playing. A frequency spectrum view also allows more detailed analysis and helps with tuning the drum at the lug positions.
New feature
The latest update to iDrumTune includes advanced tuning features including an intelligent filter function and Lug Tuning mode. The filter allows unwanted frequencies to be ignored by the analysis algorithm, whilst Lug Tuning mode offers the simplest and most innovative method for tuning an even frequency response at the lug positions on the drumhead. iDrumTune also includes a handy text on the science of drums and drum tuning in order to help you get the best of the app.
iDrumTune is available from the App store.