From The Riser Gallery: Tommy Lee, Neil Peart and more
Ray Luzier (Korn) - Download Festival 2013
David Phillips, author of the critically acclaimed book ‘A Drummer’s Perspective’ continues his photographic record of legendary drummers with the launch of his new book From the Riser: A Drummer’s Perspective II.
The book aims to celebrate the world of drumming by taking you behind the scenes and showing you drummers doing what they do best.
Rush’s Neil Peart, who penned the foreword for the book says, “Not many photographers have captured that performance art as well as David…One accomplishment is simply collecting photographs…but the greater gift is delivering such iconic images.”
You don’t have to just take the Professor’s word for it. Take a look for yourself at a selection of images from the book and check out the stories behind the shots in David’s own words, starting with this shot of Korn’s Ray Luzier.
"No matter how small or large the crowd is, every time I go on stage to take photos I still get goosebumps as I look out across the audience.
"In From The Riser, A Drummer’s Perspective II, I have tried to capture images showing the energy, excitement and emotion of drummers playing live, whether it is Wembley Stadium or a small club. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to look out over 100,000 people, this photo of Ray Luzier gives you that perspective."
Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe) - Birmingham, 2015
"I approached Tommy to ask him about taking photos for my new book and he arranged for me to have special access during his drum solo and their final concert tour.
"His kit travels along a roller coaster from the stage across over the crowd to the front of house desk and back again. This is one of the highlights of the show where his whole kit spins upside down during the ride and Tommy continues to play throughout. The photo here shows Tommy mid-ride."
Scott Travis (Judas Priest), Doncaster, 2011
"Taking photos for this book was not without its risks. I had to brave 15-foot pyrotechnic flamethrowers, fireworks, avoid missiles thrown from the crowd, brusque security guards, standing in ankle deep mud and endure several falls.
"In the course of taking the images I came to the conclusion, stages can be very dangerous places!
"The Judas Priest show where I took this photo featured the full range of pyro chaos with lasers, smoke bombs, concussion effects and all at the same time! The drum tech even managed to get his eyebrows singed the previous show!"
Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory) Slamdunk Festival, May 2016
"For me this image sums up much of what I always try to capture. I want to show drummers doing what they do best, which is playing live.
"Cyrus is really ‘in the moment’ and you can almost hear the drums being played. You can see both his concentration and the movement of the sticks."
Jimmy DeGrasso (Black Star Riders), Milton Keynes, 2013
"I have worked with Jimmy for many years and have got to know the whole band, management and crew.
"It’s extremely rare to be invited into rehearsals as the band are there to run through the material and not perform or play to an audience.
"It was therefore a real privilege to be invited into this practice and take photos of the band going through the songs. I love how all the band are facing into each other to really focus on playing together."
Nigel Olsson (Elton John), Gloucester, 2015
"Long time tech for Nigel, Chris Sobchack, gave me a tour of the drum kit that he called the F1.
"It is 11 years old and still in showroom condition. Chris has even kept the original card DW tags on the bass drum, which, has been signed by B.B.King.
"Nigel also signs the drumheads after each show and then gives them to charity to auction. This photo was also used by the band in the 2015 Australian tour programme."
Nigel Olsson
Nigel Olsson
Neil Peart (Rush), Birmingham, 2013
"I have worked with Neil and his tech Lorne Wheaton for many years in my role as the Drum Workshop artist relations rep here in the UK.
"Neil featured in my first book and when planning my second book I was honoured that Neil agreed to be on the front cover and write the foreword for the book.
"The photo here on the cover of the book shows Neil with his incredible ‘Time Machine’ drum kit on the Clockwork Angels tour. This one-of-a-kind DW Drum Workshop Collectors Series has a Steampunk finish with Copper-plated DW hardware."
From The Riser: A Drummer’s Perspective II features over one hundred and thirty legendary drummers and retails for £29.99 ($39.99, €35.50). It is only available to purchase from the author’s website http://www.music-images.co.uk.