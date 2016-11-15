From The Riser Gallery: Tommy Lee, Neil Peart and more

David Phillips, author of the critically acclaimed book ‘A Drummer’s Perspective’ continues his photographic record of legendary drummers with the launch of his new book From the Riser: A Drummer’s Perspective II.

The book aims to celebrate the world of drumming by taking you behind the scenes and showing you drummers doing what they do best.

Rush’s Neil Peart, who penned the foreword for the book says, “Not many photographers have captured that performance art as well as David…One accomplishment is simply collecting photographs…but the greater gift is delivering such iconic images.”

You don’t have to just take the Professor’s word for it. Take a look for yourself at a selection of images from the book and check out the stories behind the shots in David’s own words, starting with this shot of Korn’s Ray Luzier.

"No matter how small or large the crowd is, every time I go on stage to take photos I still get goosebumps as I look out across the audience.

"In From The Riser, A Drummer’s Perspective II, I have tried to capture images showing the energy, excitement and emotion of drummers playing live, whether it is Wembley Stadium or a small club. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to look out over 100,000 people, this photo of Ray Luzier gives you that perspective."