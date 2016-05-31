From sweatbox clubs to sold-out arenas: John Fred Young on the rise and rise of Black Stone Cherry

“This is a fairytale,” John Fred Young says backstage at Nottingham's cavernous Motorpoint Arena ahead of his band's bill-topping performance. “I don't take it for granted because I don't want it to stop. I don't want to wake up and go, 'Well that was cool.' I want to keep going and going.”

Going and going is what has helped propel John Fred and co from four kids jamming out rock tunes in deepest Kentucky to bonafide arena headliners. They have reached these dizzying heights in part thanks to their superb fifth record, the recently-released Kentucky. It's a record that sees Black Stone Cherry at their supercharged best, as John Fred anchors rip-roaring rockers like 'Soul Machine' and 'The Way of the Future'.

“It's just us getting back to writing songs for our fans and ourselves," John Fred explains. "We were with our old label for ten years and left in January 2014 so we were free. We could be creative and not worry about pushing singles for radio. In America you're only as good as your last single.

“On this record we weren't restrained and we got to write whatever we wanted to write. It was fun but also scary. It was weird not having someone on your shoulder saying, 'Maybe you should make that song a little shorter, maybe you should write about this…' We were always poked at like something in a cage. Now we write for our fans and we know what they want.”

John Fred admits that the band is refreshed and recharged after escaping their old record deal and moving over to rock label Mascot. It's startling to hear of the struggles the band faced while they put out three records in a row which hit the top 30 both in the UK and the US.

“We were squeezed to death with our first record deal, one of those 360 deals,” the larger than life drummer continues. “We were struggling just to keep the lights on and food on the table back home.

"Those 360 deals are no good for bands, if you're in a band do not sign those. That's the record label trying to make up for the drop in record sales. They're not selling records like they used to so they've started taking everything from bands, like a percentage from merch, from live shows. I remember meeting with the head of our old label who said they couldn't put any more money into us unless we signed this deal and we said that the deal sucked. We were in a financial hurricane."

Black Stone Cherry headline Ramblin' Man Fair onSunday 24th July –www.ramblinmanfair.com