Fred and John Fred Young's top 5 tips for drummers

“It was a full on rock show,” Kentucky Headhunters drummer Fred Young tells MusicRadar hours after the band made their European debut at Sweden Rock festival. “We didn’t know what to expect but people really dug it. I’m looking forward to getting to the UK.”

The Headhunters formed way back in 1968, but leader Richard Young, Fred’s brother, put the brakes on overseas touring due to a fear of flying. But, with his fear finally conquered the band are following up their appearance at the legendary Swedish festival with seven UK dates this summer, including a stop off at the Ramblin’ Man Fair on 24 July. The latter sees the country icons open a bill which is closed by Black Stone Cherry, a band featuring Fred’s nephew (and Richard’s son) John Fred Young on drums.

“We wouldn’t be doing this if it were not for John Fred and Black Stone Cherry,” says Fred. “They have been asking us to come over for so long. Richard made the trip fine and we’re real happy. I think it’s going to open up a new avenue for us.”

"I remember seeing an ad for Ramblin’ Man in a magazine at my mom’s house while I was in the bathroom. I was like, ‘Dude, we have to play this.’"

“It’s an honour to help them,” John Fred adds. “I was speaking to a management company at Download last year and I was telling them that the Headhunters had never played outside of the US and Canada and the guy said ‘Man, would they let me book them?’ I just had to convince my dad because he has a huge fear of flying. It’s so cool to help them after all they did for us.”

The Headhunters tour kicks off at London’s Borderline on 20 July and comes to a close in Glasgow a week later. That Ramblin’ Man show (with a bill also featuring Airbourne, Thunder, The Answer and more) is sure to be an emotional occasion as the proud oldies watch the young bucks of Black Stone Cherry close the show. Like many great ideas, this one was born during a trip to the toilet.

“We’re doing Ramblin’ Man together, it’s going to be so unreal,” says John Fred. I remember seeing an ad for Ramblin’ Man in a magazine at my mom’s house while I was in the bathroom. I was like, ‘Dude, we have to play this.’ I showed my dad that they’ve got a country stage, a prog stage, southern rock. I told him they need to play this festival and he said, ‘Man, that would be cool.’”

“We can’t wait to see all that countryside and meet all you wonderful people,” Fred excitedly adds. “We’ve known that we needed to come over for a long time.”

But before they do make it over this way we spoke to the drummer uncle and nephew team that is Fred and John Fred Young to get their top tips for drummers.