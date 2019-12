Fender and Gretsch Drums have announced a short clinic tour featuring Pink's rhythm section. Drummer Mark Schulman and bassist Eva Gardner will be appearing at Sound Attak in Colchester on 18 April, and Music Maker in Dublin on 19 April.

The tour is free so just rock up at the following times if you're interested…

7pm Monday 18 April

Sound Attack

Cowdray Centre

Colchester

CO1 1BU

8pm Tuesday 19 April

Music Maker

29 Exchequer Street

Dublin