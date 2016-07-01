Fay Milton's five steps to drumming stardom

"It’s been flying by the seat of our pants a bit,” admits Fay Milton, metronomic powerhouse behind Anglo-French post-punk outfit Savages as the band conclude a phenomenal UK tour with a typical rapturously-received gig at London’s Roundhouse.

“We’re quite rushed off our feet,” she says. “Basically, it’s the last show of our tour and it’s always a big build-up to the last show. it’s always a big build-up to a London show, and as well because we’re from London and then you have friends and family there.

“There was a lot of build-up to that [London] show in lots of ways and so it felt really, really good to have a real ball actually, and everyone was really up for it. It was kind of a big party crowd which is really nice in big cities like London where sometimes they grow world weary because they’ve seen so many shows.”

If you haven’t yet subjected yourself to the visceral raw energy of Savages, you’d better get a shift on if you want to keep your hipster credentials, fella. The all-female post-punk rockers are, despite having already released one album back in 2013, Silence Yourself, everybody’s Next Big Thing.

With their hypnotic grooves, raw live energy and the Siouxsie-like vocals of livewire frontwoman Jehnny Beth, the band are picking up plaudits in the UK, Beth’s native France and North America – where they played shows with the lately-reformed LCD Soundsystem.

Here we chart the rise of the Anglo-French foursome by uncovering Fay’s five steps to drumming stardom.