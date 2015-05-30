Drum stars on why they love John Bonham

"John Bonham was one of those guys that I just wanted to be like. Who puts a drum solo on their second record and gets away with it?

"That took balls, but they had the confidence to do it. After that record they couldn’t do a thing wrong. [Led Zep IV is] definitely an album for drummers. ‘Stairway To Heaven’, for me growing up and hearing that song on the radio, I couldn’t wait for that song to come on. You have to wait a while for the drums to come in, but when they do it’s so awesome.

"It’s probably one of the greatest songs ever recorded without a chorus. I always think about the way Zeppelin worked. ‘Misty Mountain Hop’ is a drummer’s dream. The drums sound explosive, then that snare roll at the end. There’s so much feel in that song, the way he pulls it back. After that is ‘Four Sticks’, and he played that with four sticks. The time signature of that song is a little strange to catch. He has the hi-hat going the whole time. The way it was recorded was kind of avante garde at the time because it doesn’t really go into anybeat, just toms.”