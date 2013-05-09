More

Drum Guru releases Spanky McCurdy pack

By ()

Lessons from Lady Gaga drummer now available

Spanky at the kit
Spanky at the kit (Image credit: Sayre Berman/Corbis)

Drum Guru has released a batch of lessons from Lady Gaga drummer George 'Spanky' McCurdy.

The pack features Spanky playing nine different grooves over the same loop, showing how one track can be given a multitude of different feels.

Spanky is the latest of a slew of top name drummers to provide lessons for Drum Guru. And, in case you hadn't notice, we have been offering a free lesson each week for you on this very website, including those from Mike Portnoy and Steve Gadd.

For more from Spanky, check the November issue of Rhythm.