Drum Guru has released a batch of lessons from Lady Gaga drummer George 'Spanky' McCurdy.
The pack features Spanky playing nine different grooves over the same loop, showing how one track can be given a multitude of different feels.
Spanky is the latest of a slew of top name drummers to provide lessons for Drum Guru. And, in case you hadn't notice, we have been offering a free lesson each week for you on this very website, including those from Mike Portnoy and Steve Gadd.
For more from Spanky, check the November issue of Rhythm.
Drum Guru releases Spanky McCurdy pack
Drum Guru has released a batch of lessons from Lady Gaga drummer George 'Spanky' McCurdy.