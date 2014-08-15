Drum Expo 2014 artist line-up revealed

With Drum Expo 2014 going live next Wednesday and Thursday (20-21 August), it's time we gave you the lowdown on which drummers will be featured in the show.

You already know about the expert-quality, free drum video lessons we've lined-up thanks to Rhythm and Drumeo, so let's take a peek at some of the drummers who will be sharing tips, tricks, anecdotes, inspiring stories and more...

Travis Barker and Tony Royster Jr have each been tearing up the world of hip-hop drumming, and you can catch interviews with these drum superstars at Drum Expo 2014. We also have tips on 'drums in dance music' from Rudimental's drummer Beanie, and 'how to land work as a pop drummer and musical director' from Ellie Goulding's drummer/MD Joe Clegg.

Moving to the other end of the musical spectrum, groove metal titan Vinnie Paul talks you through his six best drum beats and how to play them, while Dream Theater's Mike Mangini gets specific in our technique-focused interview.

Other great names you'll find at Drum Expo 2014 include Rush legend Neil Peart, ultimate showman Tommy Lee, and Brent Fitz talking about playing drums on Slash's new album.

We'll also be setting forth our picks for the '21 greatest drum intros', plus '15 up and coming drummers you need to hear' featuring Massive, Ghost Wolves, Wilson and more.

The MusicRadar Drum Expo 2014 runs in association with Rhythm magazine on Wed 20 and Thurs 21 August. Stay tuned for more information on which gear companies will be taking part in this exclusive two-day online show for drummers.

