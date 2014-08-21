Dream Ignition Series cymbal pack

Image 1 of 3 Cymbal pack Dream Ignition Series Image 2 of 3 Cymbal pack Dream Ignition Series Image 3 of 3 Cymbal pack Dream Ignition Series

DRUM EXPO 2014: Dream Cymbals are committed to the idea that your first cymbals should be great cymbals, and to Dream that means cast cymbals for their superior tone and performance.

Ignition Series cymbals are hand hammered from cast bronze discs, making for professional quality cymbals at entry-level prices. The three-piece pack includes 14" hi-hats, 16" crash, 20" ride and a 22" bag to help protect these instruments for a lifetime of use.

The sound is a hybrid of the Bliss and Contact families. Without a doubt, the best way to turn first time drummers into lifetime drummers is to make sure they have professional quality instruments at hand. We feel the Ignition Series cymbal pack is a game changer that provides a pro experience at an affordable price.

