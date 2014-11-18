December issue of Rhythm on sale now

As drummer for Mastodon, Brann Dailor has played thousands of live shows, from tiny, packed-out clubs to huge TV shows and mega festivals.
To complicate matters Dailor doesn't have to worry about keeping the most exciting metal band of the 21st century on track from behind the kit, he's also taking lead vocals on a hefty chunk of the Mastodon cannon. This month we pick his brain on playing live as he shares key tips and stories on how to put on a great show from behind the kit.
Interviewed
Daru Jones (Jack White)
Matt Garstka (Animals As Leaders)
Omar Hakim and Mino Cinelu (Kate Bush)
Cherisse Osei (Bryan Ferry/Paloma Faith)
Mel Gaynor (Simple Minds)
Evan Jenkins
Jojo Mayer
Matt Starr
Reviewed
Pearl Masters BCX drum kit
Premier Modern Classic snare drums
Remo Silent Stroke drum heads
Roland NE-10 Noise Eaters
Yamaha Stage Custom drum kit
SE Electronics drum microphone
Learn
Learn how to play Iron Maiden classic 'Run To The Hills', Faith No More's 'From Out Of Nowhere' and 'Don't You Forget About Me' by Simple Minds. Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Pete Riley, Colin Woolway, Jason Bowld, Mike Sturgis, Kyle Cullen and Erik Stams, and our brand new tutor Pat Garvey.
