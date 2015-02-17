Dave Lombardo on jazz, pigeonholing and power trio Philm

When we meet Dave Lombardo it’s the morning after Philm, his power trio with bassist Pancho Tomaselli and guitarist/vocalist Gerry Nestler, rocked The Underworld, London, in support of their new album, Fire From The Evening Sun.

The odds were stacked against the band – Dave was on a clinic tour in Brazil prior to the show (“The people were amazing, the culture, the food, the drink, they really take care of you,” says Dave) so they hadn’t had a chance to rehearse, and he was playing the house drum kit with borrowed cymbals – but they still smashed it.

That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone familiar with Dave’s remarkable contribution to modern drumming. With Slayer, he was right at the forefront of the thrash metal movement in the ’80s and he singlehandedly laid out the blueprint for every death metal drummer who followed in his wake with his terrifying combination of speed and ferocity.

While his career has featured plenty of sonic savagery with Slayer, Grip Inc and Testament, Dave has never been content to stay inside a comfort zone. He’s shown his considerable range working with Mike Patton in Fantômas, playing with the avant-garde composer John Zorn and the musically restless bassist Bill Laswell, and collaborating with artists from DJ Spooky in the Drums Of Death to the film composer Mads Heldtberg.

"I’m not just this thrash metal drummer, I have a love for all styles of music"

“That’s always been one thing that’s driven me, to explore and experiment, because I was so pigeonholed at such an early stage in my career because of Slayer. I’m not just this thrash metal drummer, I have a love for all styles of music,” he says. “There’s still more I need to discover, there’s still music I’m continually coming across that blows me away. There seems to be more on the horizon for me than ever.”

With Philm you’re working with guys from very different musical backgrounds – Pancho plays funk with War…

“Somebody wouldn’t think that I listen to Afrobeat, funk, James Brown. Clyde Stubblefield, amazing drummer. Pancho went to school, learned his instrument, but as a kid he was listening to Slayer and metal bands in Ecuador. I consider him one of the best bass players out there right now. He plays with his fingers and he plays as hard as I play and he has a musical creativity and intelligence that I search for in musicians, that’s why I chose him for this band. He’s definitely a character, he’s great to have around.”

Where did you record drums for the album?

“We recorded at this mansion, it was Grace Kelly’s home in the Santa Monica hills. This company I’m affiliated with called Blue Microphones suggested I go there and record the album. They said, ‘You can have one day for free.’ I said, ‘Are you serious? I can record a whole album in one day…’

"I laid all the tracks for Fire From The Evening Sun, 10am to 9pm. Not the guitar and the bass, the overdubs were done at our own little studio, but the drum tracks were recorded at the house. It was huge, this beautiful, cavernous, cathedral-like living room, it’s all rigged up for microphones, everything was supplied by Blue Microphones. I’m very, very happy and appreciative for their contribution.

"The one thing I’m most proud of is that one day, 12 songs. That was definitely a feat. But a drummer needs to be well prepared.

"You can’t go in just knowing half of the song and expect the engineer to cut and paste the parts together. You need to know the song from beginning to end. We knew that we had to deliver because that was the only time I had to record the drums.

"We recorded it in April/May 2013. We were going through several different managers – ‘damagers’ as I call them now – so we had to delay the album several times. We were writing this music while we were recording Harmonic, the first album.

"We improvise all of our songwriting in the embryonic stage of the song. We record them, trim the fat, do a little editing just to get a rough sketch of the song. We relearn it and then add the vocals and everything else.”

"You can’t go through your career not knowing what’s going on around you. You have to be definitely aware of who’s handling what and how they are handling it"

Talking about managers – can the business side get in the way of the music?

“It is frustrating but it’s part of it and you come to realise that you have to know the business if you want to be a musician. You can’t go through your career not knowing what’s going on around you. You have to be definitely aware of who’s handling what and how they are handling it.

"That’s one of the topics I focus on in my drum workshops. Yeah, practise your art, practise your instrument, learn how to create music and go to school for drumming or theory, whatever it is that you’re studying, but also study the business side of the industry. It’s very important – don’t go into it blindly. You get screwed.”

How do you play with Philm’s Gerry Nestler?

“Like Pancho, Gerry and I have this musical chemistry. We speak to each other with music. He could sit here and have his guitar and I could tap right here on the couch and we’ll create a piece out of nowhere.

"No one has to walk around with their glasses on, acting all tough and macho"

"If we didn’t record it, it would be lost forever because after that moment of music conception, if you don’t capture it, it’s lost. We have that extreme connection with music.

"He has a very heavy side to him but he’s just mellow, really cool, chilled, laid back. You wouldn’t think that’s the same guy that’s screaming his guts out on stage.

"Nobody in this band has an attitude, which I love. No one has to walk around with their glasses on, acting all tough and macho. We have our instruments and what we play on stage, that’s our weapon, not our image.”