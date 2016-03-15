Craig Blundell on drumming for Steven Wilson, technology, counting and more

Did you transition your style to be more aggressive and hard-hitting as per Steven’s request?

“Steven likes a big sound. Gavin and Marco have a huge sound. I’ve always kept everything kind of low. Steven records the show every night and listens back and will make a few changes or say things.

"I’d get up the next day and my body was wrecked. I feel like I’ve really done a workout here."

"Although he likes the technical stuff, he likes things angry and fairly heavy. He wants me to play hard. I’m a 7A guy, so I don’t smash the hell out of it, you know?

"I found myself on gigs playing louder, but having to grip tighter. I’m getting sweaty as well. I tried drummer’s gloves but can’t do it. So grip tape seemed to work well. It took about a week. I was coming off stage really tired.

"I’d get up the next day and my body was wrecked. I feel like I’ve really done a workout here. It was taking my fitness one step further. One week later, it felt natural playing hard. All the grace notes are there.”

Have you had a chance to reflect on your tour experience and let it sink in?

“With Steven, I’ve noticed he’s attracting a young audience. You’ve got the old stalwarts there with their Yes and Crimson T-shirts and that’s brilliant, but you also have the next generation.

"More prog fans are very young and they’re into it. They get it."

"It’s a really exciting time and there are some great bands out there. It feels like it’s coming back, and bigger than ever. There’s a progressive rock chart here in the UK, on the BBC.

"It’s great these bands making music that they believe in are getting a bit of notice now. It’s a massive resurgence. I felt it when I went to the States, South America and all over Europe. Fans are very young and they’re into it. They get it. It really is fantastic.”

What is the recording project you recently finished with Steven?

“He’s doing an EP, which is launching in January. Marco plays on a couple of tracks that I think are from the Hand. Cannot. Erase. sessions.

"Chad played on one track which is amazing. Really beautiful, as Chad does. I played on three tracks. One is live, that we did at the Montreal Jazz Festival and the other two were in the studio.

"It’s great to work with him in the studio. Really inspiring. He knows what he wants, but is open to ideas as well. Because of my electronics background, he wanted me to do some programming.

"I recorded all the drums and he sent it back to me and I programmed all my electronics and weird stuff that he wanted. I’m so proud of that. It sounds really cool.”

"Technology has changed everything for me."

How did you get involved with electronics and programming?

“Back in the late ’80s I was brought up on progressive music so I listened to bands like Yes, Crimson, etc.

"I remember seeing Bill Bruford with his Simmons pads. I was in a band in ’93 playing lots of covers, disco stuff. I had this old kit that wasn’t cutting it. I thought maybe I should get some electronics.

"The drummer at the time had a Simmons kit so he let me use it. We took the transducers out of the Simmons and put them underneath the snare, creating triggers. It worked really well.

"We realised we could use the SDS-2000 brain with the transducers playing a hybrid kit, which led to a fascination with it.

"Then Roland came along. I got a TD3, I think it was. I saw them at a trade show and I was chatting with them and said, ‘Look, I love electronics, I would love to get to do some demonstrations.’

"I was so passionate about layering and technology and they gave me an opportunity which was amazing. I find myself now as one of the main Roland guys worldwide which is incredibly humbling. They’ve helped my profile no end.

"I get a lot of comments from people around the world that see my videos and dig it. I try to make it accessible and break it down. I was the guy reading the manual and going, ‘Ah, I get it!’ I want to share that with people. People are busy so they’re quite afraid of the manual.

"I like to spend more time and share my knowledge. That’s how the MySpace, Facebook and Twitter came along. I like interacting with people. It’s been pretty tough with a lot of the hardcore progressive fans, it’s taken a while to get them on-side, but it’s getting there.

"When I can, I interact. It’s quite a nice social hub I’ve got. I’ve noticed a steady increase since getting the gig, a lot more people are liking the page every day and getting involved.

"Technology has changed everything for me. When the phone rings, there’s always a different job to do, not necessarily on the acoustic drumset. I can do anything program-wise. I get a lot of work for that now and it was great to do it with Steven.”

What is it like working with Steven in the studio and live?

“It’s really scary [laughs]! Everyone wants to work with him. Everyone’s backstage. All of my heroes are at the gigs and they’re backstage!

“Steven is planning a visual production. He’s planning something that’s absolutely insane.”

"He’ll record every show, multi-track and he’ll listen back and give me pointers. He gave me pointers for about the first six or seven weeks. Now, it’s like, ‘Do your thing,’ which is high praise.

"The great thing about Steven is he misses absolutely nothing. If I’ve made a mistake, he’ll notice. Just before we go on stage he might say something. He’s quite humorous, and he’s really dry. He’s very funny. I think once he trusts you, you can do anything you like.

"We have a lot of fun together. There’s a real chemistry on stage with the band.”

Are there any plans for a DVD release of the recent shows?

“Steven is planning a visual production. That’s all I’m allowed to say right now. He’s planning something that’s absolutely insane.”