Clem Burke in depth

The new album, acoustic vs electronic, to click or not to click

Tell us about Ghosts Of Download. What can we expect from the new songs, drumming-wise?

“There’s a lot of programming, which isn’t really my favourite way of doing things. I recorded most of my drum tracks in a studio in Oakland, California. It was without the rest of the band being there, it was kind of interesting. We’d already pre-recorded programmed tracks and things like that.

"The songs have developed quite a bit since the recording of them, it’s almost like we wish we could go in and re-record the songs now. Especially the ones we’ve been doing live, they’ve evolved considerably in the arrangements and in the performance. That’s always the way, isn’t it? Especially today, people coming with programmed tracks and pre-recorded tracks, there isn’t that much room for conversation in the studio – which I really don’t like.

"I prefer to sit around in a circle with people and exchange ideas, routines and songs. We didn’t really do that on this record, we did it in rehearsals and the songs have evolved since then.”

For the new material, were you part of the writing process from the start?”

“On this particular album it all sort of came to me in this internet age that we live in. I was just getting bits online and processing them and going in and recording my bits and sending it back. Not my favourite way of doing things, for sure.”

You don’t use electronics live much do you?

“No. The drums are just tuned really well, and my tech does an amazing job tuning. I tried using completely triggered drums at one point, but I went back to acoustic drums, I’m much more happy with that. Fifty percent of the set is with a click track and 50 percent isn’t.

"I don’t really mind, I like playing to click tracks. It’s just the process, the way things are done. In the live set you need to play to a click track, play samples obviously. We’ve always done stuff like that.

"When I played with Eurythmics, nothing used to be tracked, nothing was programmed. The bunch of years I did with them, the keyboards were all played by a keyboard player. Everyone was just in sync – amazing band and players. The new Blondie band is an amazing band too.”

So you’re a traditionalist at heart?

“I’m happy using electronic drums in the mixes, but you know, going back to The Eurythmics I was using a Simmons kit in conjunction with my acoustic kit and on ‘Heart Of Glass’ I was using a drum machine and it’s just a continuation.

"I like to use exclusively acoustic drums, rock’n’roll drums on my other projects – like I have a band with Glen Matlock called The International Swingers, we’ve just been in 606 Studio, Dave Grohl’s studio that he builtwith the Neve board from Sound City. I went to see that young band, The Strypes, and they’re just completely organic kids that play really well. I prefer to do things like that, that’s the kind of music I listen to.

"I don’t like programmed synthetic music that much. But having said that, with the Blondie stuff between Debbie’s vocals the strong melodies come out. It still very much sounds like Blondie. The new material is just to keep things fresh and to keep making your music.

"We never really fancied just going out and playing the hits. [When] we got back together in 1999 it was important for us to make the No Exit record and collaborate a lot.”

The drumming you’re known for is somewhere between Keith Moon and disco, so especially with the dancier beats, at what point did you feel that you had to work with a click?

“Heart Of Glass was played to a drum machine. I can’t really say when I began to do that [use click], it might have been with Eurythmics in the mid-’80s when we were recording Revenge.

"I never played to a click in the studio with all the Blondie stuff. It’s not a strictly regimented thing. For younger players, a click track is like a guide. You don’t have to be precisely on the click the whole time unless you’re playing some sort of straight, quarter-note disco rhythm.

"The rhythm can be moved around a little. If you’re off the click by a millisecond it doesn’t really matter that much, I wouldn’t really stress out about playing to a click track. Use it more as a tool or a guide, another instrument to play along to.”

What differences have you found in the way you work in the studio now?

“It’s probably just more matter-of-fact. I’m involved in a bunch of different projects, the one with Glen Matlock and another project is with [The Cars’] Elliot Easton called The Empty Hearts and we’ve just done an album that’s coming out August 5th worldwide through 429 Records/Universal.

"The Empty Hearts consists of myself, Elliot Easton, Wally Palmar from The Romantics and Andy Bubiuk from The Chesterfield Kings. You may know Andy from his two books, Beatles Gear and Stones Gear. I’m very excited and proud of my playing on this record. Ed Stasium [Ramones, Living Colour, Talking Heads] produced and Ian McLagan from The Faces plays keyboards.

"No click tracks were used at all, it was actually a mandate from the producer that we didn’t use click. So, recording was really just more matter-of-fact. I’m used to doing it, I was never really intimidated by the recording studio.

"I was lucky to work with some really cool producers, especially Richard [Gottehrer] our original producer for Blondie. He would make an effort to make certain things perfect and other things wouldn’t be as perfect which was good, it gave you room to kind of express yourself, experiment and kind of move things around a little bit.

"You’ve got to have that sort of outlook and attitude in the studio. It shouldn’t be when you feel like you’re under a microscope, a real oppressive situation. Just enjoy being there, and the process.”

Are there any tracks that you’re particularly happy with in terms of the drumming?

“The whole album. I still want to make Parallel Lines 2. Go into the studio and just full-on record everything live. There are no rules really nowadays, there are so many ways of doing things. I would like to do something like that with this band that we have now.

"But I’m happy with the album. I’m happy that it’s coming out, it will be good just to have some new Blondie music. It always goes back to when we first got back together, the priority was to make new music.

"So I don’t think we’re really searching for that elusive hit record, I think we’re just happy as artists to be able to make new music and that’s really what the record’s about.”