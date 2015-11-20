Classic albums featuring Taylor Hawkins

The man best known for providing the beats behind Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl’s band Foo Fighters first made his name as Canadian songstress Alanis Morrisette’s touring drummer at the time of her kajillion-selling Jagged Little Pill album.

After Grohl had parted ways with Foos drummer William Goldsmith, and himself re-recorded the drum parts for the band’s 1998 album The Colour And The Shape, he welcomed Taylor into the band, beginning a long and fruitful relationship which would give the world many, many great drum tracks across their six albums since. A committed Queen fan, who has also worked with Brian May and Roger Taylor on various projects over the years, Taylor also fronts his own band The Coattail Riders from behind the kit.