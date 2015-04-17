Classic Albums featuring Stewart Copeland

Best known for his work with The Police, Stewart Copeland’s distinctive drum sound and uniqueness of style has made him one of the most popular drummers ever get behind a drumset.

From his unique upbringing as the son of a US diplomat, that meant he was brought up surrounded by the influence of Arabic music in the Middle East, and landed in London just in time for punk, he has been able to take a huge number of musical and percussive styles, absorb them, replicate and reuse them in a completely individual way. Reggae, of course, has been one of the main influences on his playing with the Police, but Stewart’s tight pop/rock beats are much admired, and he’s played prog, fusion, funk metal and world music styles; contributing notably to Peter Gabriel’s So, the former Genesis man having requested Copeland to play on ‘Red Rain’ for his hi-hat mastery.