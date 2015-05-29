Classic albums featuring Mike Bordin

Backed by the tribal beats and rock-solid power of Mike Bordin’s drums, with Roddy Bottum’s majestically sweeping keys, Billy Gould’s thudding, up-in-the-mix bass and Jim Martin’s awesome metal guitar riffs, Mike Patton’s boundless energy and incredible vocal versatility Faith No More are one of the most influential alternative rock bands of all time.

Bordin and co are back with a superb new album, Sol Invictus – their first in 18 years, and a future classic for inclusion in the likes of this feature. The band never followed trends, instead mixing muscular thrash, funk, punk, post-hardcore and Sabbath-style hard rock on tracks like ‘Epic’, ‘From Out Of Nowhere’ and ‘Falling To Pieces’. It was a template (of the very loosest kind) that they were able to put to the superb Angel Dust in 1992. From the mid-’90s, Bordin became Ozzy Osbourne’s go-to drummer (he was impressed by FNM’s cover of ‘War Pigs’ on The Real Thing), and Bordin was on the reissues of two of Ozzy's classic albums, Blizzard of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman, rerecorded due to legal wranglings with the original rhythm section, and put his grooves to three Ozzy albums. He also found time during FNM’s hiatus to work with Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell.