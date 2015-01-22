Classic albums featuring Max Weinberg

Mighty Max Weinberg was inspired to take up drumming when, like many players of his generation, he saw The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, and Ringo remained one of his key influences throughout his career. Max joined Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band in 1974, and was a vital component in their blue-collar rock meets Stax soul sound until their initial disbanding by The Boss in 1989.

Since their reformation, he has remained a core band member, but during the ten-year hiatus he led the house band on Late Night With Conan O’Brien and for Conan’s stint on The Tonight Show. Through his association with legendary producer Jim Steinman, Max also played on a number of huge-selling records in the ’70s and ’80s. Drumming runs in the Weinberg family of course – Max's son Jay is currently impressing even the most die-hard Joey Jordison fans as Slipknot’s new drum ace.