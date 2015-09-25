Classic albums featuring John Bonham

OK, so every album featuring Bonham was by Led Zeppelin, a band who define 'Classic'. But, 35 years since rock’s greatest drummer passed away, it seems fitting to make this week's Classic Albums round-up five of Zep and Bonzo’s finest.

As a drummer, Bonham had everything – the main reason he is still every drummer’s favourite, most aspirational player. His was the perfect combination of groove, feel, technique, insanely brilliant chops, innovative parts, incredible drum sound and a real passion for his instrument and for the music he played. With Zeppelin, he covered every style of music going, from slow blues to heavy rock, the smoothest soul to odd-time funk, reggae, folk, country, you name it. Crucially, he was one quarter of the greatest hard rock band of all time, and he knew it – to this end he always played for the song, and his drumming fit perfectly with whatever they were doing. Yet in spite of this, he was still able to stamp his authority and personality all over the albums.

Here we round up five of our favourite Led Zep albums to which Bonzo lent his incredible, legendary talents.