Classic albums featuring Dave Grohl

“There’s so much that I love about being the drummer in a band and I always have. It’s the responsibility, the anonymity, the pure physicality of it…” so Dave Grohl told Rhythm back in 2009 when he returned to the kit for drum duties with his supergroup Them Crooked Vultures, with Josh Homme and Led Zep’s John Paul Jones.

He may be as well known as the guitarist/frontman of stadium-rockers The Foo Fighters, but to many of us Dave Grohl is, quite simply, a god of rock drums, having powered Nirvana on their groundbreaking Nevermind album, and going on to drum with the Foos, Queens Of The Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures – with each providing swing, power and blistering rock fills to enviable drum tracks that all aspiring rock drummers look to emulate.

Having grown up in Washington DC on a varied musical diet of rock, pop, hardcore punk and gogo music, Grohl was just 17 when he landed himself the drum seat in local hardcore punk-rock outfit, Scream. His fast, powerhouse drumming caught the attention of Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic who invited him to join Nirvana…